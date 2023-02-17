IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 167 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Timken were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Timken by 54.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,421,000 after purchasing an additional 562,930 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Timken by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 617,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,490,000 after acquiring an additional 257,536 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Timken by 33.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 703,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after acquiring an additional 175,214 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Timken by 88.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 300,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,731,000 after purchasing an additional 141,030 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Timken by 724.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 150,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 132,080 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total value of $1,239,259.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,294,514.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Timken Stock Performance

NYSE TKR opened at $86.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $87.86.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TKR has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Timken from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Timken from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Timken from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Timken currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Timken Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

Featured Stories

