IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 642 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Wabash National in the first quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Wabash National by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wabash National during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 16.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the third quarter worth approximately $175,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Wabash National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Wabash National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.30.

Wabash National Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:WNC opened at $28.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Wabash National Co. has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.24.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $657.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.58 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 31.22%. Wabash National’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Wabash National

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $912,797.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,710,404.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 60,244 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $1,691,651.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,961,142.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $912,797.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,710,404.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National

(Get Rating)

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

