IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 688 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,338,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the third quarter worth $11,989,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the second quarter valued at $6,120,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,169,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,666,000 after purchasing an additional 170,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 781,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,767,000 after purchasing an additional 170,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

AX stock opened at $49.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.12 and its 200 day moving average is $39.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $55.66.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Axos Financial had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $228.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Axos Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Axos Financial to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $718,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 524,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,137,849.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

