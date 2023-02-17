IFP Advisors Inc Purchases Shares of 7,000 BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $171,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $456,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 17.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 23,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 3.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,983 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Stock Performance

BIT opened at $15.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average is $15.07. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $16.76.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.124 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, mortgage dollar roll transactions, and reverse repurchase agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.