IFP Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods in the second quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 350.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 28.3% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods in the third quarter worth $81,000. 66.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowers Foods Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $27.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.65. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.37. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FLO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

About Flowers Foods



Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

