IFP Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 82.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Lantheus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,319,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNTH opened at $59.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 0.79. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $87.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.38.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

