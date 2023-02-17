IFP Advisors Inc Raises Position in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) by 134.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Canon were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Canon by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,051 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Canon by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Canon by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,428,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,430,000 after acquiring an additional 94,800 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Canon by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 44,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $629,000. 1.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canon Stock Performance

Canon stock opened at $21.66 on Friday. Canon Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $25.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.70. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Canon

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Canon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Macquarie downgraded shares of Canon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Canon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

