IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stake in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Prudential were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Prudential by 41.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential by 15.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Prudential by 52.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. 1.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,500 ($18.21) to GBX 1,750 ($21.24) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,400 ($16.99) to GBX 1,450 ($17.60) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Prudential from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,500.50.

Prudential Stock Performance

Prudential Profile

PUK stock opened at $31.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.76. Prudential plc has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $34.37.

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

