IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Markel were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Markel by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel by 1,250.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Markel in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Markel by 181.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 31 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Markel by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 37 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,516.67.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,317.18 per share, with a total value of $32,929.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,465,132.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MKL stock opened at $1,322.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,348.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,255.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $1,064.09 and a twelve month high of $1,519.24.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

