IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in onsemi were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in onsemi by 3.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in onsemi during the first quarter worth about $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in onsemi by 4.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in onsemi by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in onsemi by 22.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at onsemi

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

onsemi Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ ON opened at $84.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.55. onsemi has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $87.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.78.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. onsemi had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that onsemi will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

onsemi declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ON shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of onsemi from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $70.40 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of onsemi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.44.

onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

