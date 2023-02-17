IFP Advisors Inc Sells 2,386 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,314,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,188 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 19,204,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 12,996,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,409,000 after acquiring an additional 823,255 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,653,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,920,000 after acquiring an additional 129,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,184,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,644,000 after acquiring an additional 811,960 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NLOK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research note on Sunday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NortonLifeLock Stock Up 1.6 %

NortonLifeLock Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $21.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $30.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.31.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

