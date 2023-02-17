IFP Advisors Inc Sells 2,584 Shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,584 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OILK. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 564.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 33,678 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,509,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 335.4% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 22,614 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 21,971 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 17,612 shares during the period.

BATS:OILK opened at $43.82 on Friday. ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $23.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.92.

