IFP Advisors Inc Sells 278 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 97,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $3,810,792.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,976.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 97,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total value of $3,810,792.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,976.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $157,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,130 shares in the company, valued at $997,399.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

nVent Electric Trading Up 0.3 %

NVT has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

NVT opened at $45.81 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $29.19 and a twelve month high of $46.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.78 and a 200-day moving average of $36.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.37.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.