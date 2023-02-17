IFP Advisors Inc Takes Position in iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ECNS)

IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ECNS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECNS. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $774,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF by 152.1% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 8,295 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ECNS opened at $37.64 on Friday. iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $46.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.00.

