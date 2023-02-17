IFP Advisors Inc Trims Stock Position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLDR. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,827,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 649.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after buying an additional 89,551 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 10,025 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 684,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,916,000 after buying an additional 9,467 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $381,000.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:FLDR opened at $49.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.58.

