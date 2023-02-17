Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 67.69% from the stock’s current price.
IMVT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Immunovant from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Immunovant from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Guggenheim raised Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Immunovant from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price target on Immunovant from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.22.
Immunovant Trading Down 1.3 %
Immunovant stock opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.63. Immunovant has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $20.24.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunovant
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Immunovant by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Immunovant by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Immunovant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 32.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Immunovant
Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Immunovant (IMVT)
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.