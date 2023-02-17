Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 67.69% from the stock’s current price.

IMVT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Immunovant from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Immunovant from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Guggenheim raised Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Immunovant from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price target on Immunovant from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.22.

Immunovant stock opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.63. Immunovant has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $20.24.

In other news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 60,490 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $1,015,627.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 331,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,564,525.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 60,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $1,015,627.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 331,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,564,525.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 4,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $67,552.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 993,932 shares in the company, valued at $16,698,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 79,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,505 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Immunovant by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Immunovant by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Immunovant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 32.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

