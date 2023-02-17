Insider Selling: Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Director Sells 19,291 Shares of Stock

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Aflac Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE AFL opened at $69.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $74.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.25 and a 200-day moving average of $66.02.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price target on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.88.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

