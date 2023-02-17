Insider Selling: Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) EVP Sells 12,421 Shares of Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 12,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $714,331.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,463,063.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Blackbaud Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Blackbaud stock opened at $57.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.26 and a 200-day moving average of $56.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -65.83, a PEG ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.10. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.54 and a 52-week high of $66.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $274.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.24 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. Blackbaud’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLKB shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Blackbaud from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Blackbaud from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Blackbaud in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Blackbaud by 51.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

