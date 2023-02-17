Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Sells 52,384 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $3,269,285.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total transaction of $3,695,691.20.
- On Friday, January 6th, Matthew Prince sold 74,710 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $2,980,929.00.
- On Wednesday, January 4th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $2,264,560.32.
- On Monday, December 19th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $2,377,185.92.
- On Thursday, December 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $2,618,676.16.
Shares of NYSE NET opened at $68.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.87 and a beta of 1.06. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $132.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.35.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.96.
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
