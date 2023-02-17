Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Sells 52,384 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $3,269,285.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total transaction of $3,695,691.20.

On Friday, January 6th, Matthew Prince sold 74,710 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $2,980,929.00.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $2,264,560.32.

On Monday, December 19th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $2,377,185.92.

On Thursday, December 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $2,618,676.16.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $68.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.87 and a beta of 1.06. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $132.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 1,036.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter worth $35,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.96.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

