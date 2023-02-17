Insider Selling: Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CFO Sells 12,750 Shares of Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 12,750 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $686,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Inari Medical Price Performance
Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $57.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.48 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.39. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $100.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 40.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Inari Medical
Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inari Medical (NARI)
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.