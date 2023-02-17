Insider Selling: Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CFO Sells 12,750 Shares of Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 12,750 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $686,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $57.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.48 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.39. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $100.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 40.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NARI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Inari Medical from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Inari Medical from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.60.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

