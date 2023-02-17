Insider Selling: Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Insider Sells 5,200 Shares of Stock

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $621,868.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,270.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mohawk Industries Stock Down 1.9 %

MHK stock opened at $116.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.73, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.01 and a 12 month high of $159.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.37.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 10.06%. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MHK shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,936,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,448,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,040,000 after buying an additional 364,085 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,747,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,876,000 after buying an additional 328,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,068,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,705,000 after buying an additional 316,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

