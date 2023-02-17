Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,648 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,264 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 20.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 7.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 5.9% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 440,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,646,000 after acquiring an additional 24,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $111.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.55. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.44 and a 1-year high of $118.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.74.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBP. StockNews.com cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.90.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

