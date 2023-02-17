IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) by 91.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in IonQ were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GFG Capital LLC increased its position in shares of IonQ by 138.1% in the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in IonQ by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 94,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 16,306 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in IonQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in IonQ by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 37,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 10,608 shares during the period. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IonQ by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark lowered their price target on IonQ from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

In other IonQ news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 7,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $32,356.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,315.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 20,082 shares of company stock valued at $88,963. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IONQ opened at $5.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.06. IonQ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $16.57.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter. IonQ had a negative net margin of 1,158.58% and a negative return on equity of 11.94%.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

