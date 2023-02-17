iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Position Cut by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,246 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,253,000 after buying an additional 2,426,217 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,744,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,193,000 after buying an additional 512,818 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1,407.2% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,409,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,183,471 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 29.8% in the second quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,088,000 after buying an additional 569,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,016,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,030,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

FALN stock opened at $24.99 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $28.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.88.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.