iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Stock Position Lowered by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAXJ. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,577,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the second quarter worth $638,000. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 154.4% during the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 51,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 31,190 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 3,070.3% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF stock opened at $68.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.53 and its 200-day moving average is $65.46. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $54.39 and a 12-month high of $82.80.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.787 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

