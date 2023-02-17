James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Stock Position Raised by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in James River Group were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JRVR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of James River Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in James River Group by 218.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in James River Group by 326.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in James River Group in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in James River Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on JRVR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Compass Point cut shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, James River Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $21.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.95 and a 200-day moving average of $23.13. The firm has a market cap of $815.13 million, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 0.44. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $27.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

