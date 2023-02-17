Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kaman were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kaman in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaman during the third quarter worth approximately $724,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kaman by 25.8% during the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Kaman by 146.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kaman by 2.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,026,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KAMN. TheStreet downgraded Kaman from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kaman in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kaman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Kaman Stock Performance

About Kaman

KAMN opened at $25.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $711.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Kaman Co. has a 1-year low of $18.88 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.47.

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It operates through the following three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products and Structures. The firm produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

