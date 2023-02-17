Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,058,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,959,000 after purchasing an additional 19,495 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 11.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,033,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,914,000 after purchasing an additional 203,259 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 428,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,866,000 after purchasing an additional 14,891 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 12.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 409,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,683,000 after purchasing an additional 45,920 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 223.7% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 406,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,411,000 after acquiring an additional 281,260 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lancaster Colony news, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.73, for a total value of $305,050.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,194 shares in the company, valued at $634,743.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LANC opened at $194.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.48 and a beta of 0.22. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1 year low of $116.85 and a 1 year high of $214.00.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.98 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservice segments both focus on the manufacture and sale of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips and shelf-stable dressings, and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta, and Flatout.

