LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Roth Mkm

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Roth Mkm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $114.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $137.00. Roth Mkm’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on LCI Industries from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on LCI Industries from $131.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.43.

LCII opened at $119.32 on Wednesday. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $89.28 and a 52-week high of $139.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 3.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.66.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.98). LCI Industries had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $894.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCII. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 56.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,117,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,868,000 after purchasing an additional 765,835 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,940,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 964,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,146,000 after purchasing an additional 211,493 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,563,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

