LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Short Interest Up 11.5% in January

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the January 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

LCI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $119.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.66. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $89.28 and a 1 year high of $139.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.46.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $894.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.46 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 7.59%. LCI Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LCII shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on LCI Industries from $131.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Roth Mkm cut LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price (down from $137.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in LCI Industries by 56.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,117,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,868,000 after buying an additional 765,835 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $55,940,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 964,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,146,000 after acquiring an additional 211,493 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,563,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $15,175,000. 99.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

Featured Articles

