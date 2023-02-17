LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 145,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 77,696 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,801,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,668,000 after purchasing an additional 626,217 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,285,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,720,000 after purchasing an additional 241,019 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in LendingClub by 98.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,989,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,257,000 after acquiring an additional 989,200 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in LendingClub by 14.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,569,704 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,760,000 after acquiring an additional 192,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in LendingClub by 18.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,376,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,097,000 after acquiring an additional 210,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LC opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.13. LendingClub Co. has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.98.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.37 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 13.75%. LendingClub’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $62,961.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 145,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,369.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other LendingClub news, insider Ronnie Momen sold 28,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $288,358.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,143.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $62,961.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 145,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,369.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

LendingClub Corp. operates as an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. Its products include unsecured personal, secured auto refinance, patient, and education finance loans. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

