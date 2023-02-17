LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LIVN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in LivaNova by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 920,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,753,000 after purchasing an additional 478,704 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in LivaNova by 601.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 601,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,587,000 after purchasing an additional 515,914 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in LivaNova by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 705,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,823,000 after purchasing an additional 184,009 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Insider Transactions at LivaNova

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $121,123.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,569,345.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LivaNova Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on LIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of LivaNova from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of LivaNova from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of LivaNova from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

LivaNova stock opened at $54.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.52. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $41.82 and a 12-month high of $88.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

LivaNova Profile

(Get Rating)

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.