Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Stake Lessened by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,864,173 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 17.4% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 12.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth $95,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.8% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 31,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 161,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,252,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on LYV shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.67.

In related news, Director Jimmy Iovine acquired 13,740 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.28 per share, with a total value of $1,006,867.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,867.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

LYV stock opened at $78.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.68. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.05 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

