MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $42.30 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 306,060 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 5.2% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $42,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 5,935.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229,929 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 14,693.8% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,024,330 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983,608 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $153.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $179.61.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.15.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

