Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Holdings Raised by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,905 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 5,919 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Matson were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MATX. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Matson by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 40,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Matson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Matson by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Seven Post Investment Office LP boosted its position in Matson by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 105,847 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Matson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MATX stock opened at $69.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.06 and a 1 year high of $125.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.22.

Matson Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.65%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MATX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Matson from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Matson from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

About Matson

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.