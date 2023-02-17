McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,666 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 40.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $74.31 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $107.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.18. The firm has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.56.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on MKC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.