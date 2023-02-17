Meridian Management Co. Purchases 40,902 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Meridian Management Co. grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,943.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,902 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.7% of Meridian Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 66,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 63,251 shares in the last quarter. Kidder Stephen W grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 2,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,926.9% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 148,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,295,000 after acquiring an additional 141,335 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,895.1% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 7,789 shares during the period. Finally, Dempze Nancy E grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 2,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $35,452.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $35,452.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.4 %

Alphabet stock opened at $95.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.22 and its 200-day moving average is $100.36. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $144.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

