Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Sells $1,565,000.00 in Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total transaction of $1,565,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,247,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 1.7 %

MTD stock opened at $1,534.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,503.70 and its 200 day moving average is $1,360.24. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,065.55 and a one year high of $1,609.25.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10,609.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,450.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 53.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

