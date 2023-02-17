Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Insider Gerry Keller Sells 474 Shares

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total transaction of $730,287.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,769.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

MTD stock opened at $1,534.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,503.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,360.24. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,065.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,609.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10,609.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 39 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTD shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,450.71.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.