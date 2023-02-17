Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Sonora Investment Management Group LLC

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,917 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 4.4% of Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $34,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 512 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $262.15 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.87 and a 200-day moving average of $249.37.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,144 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,795 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Mizuho increased their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group set a $250.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research dropped their price target on Microsoft from $269.73 to $259.47 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.26.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

