MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,723 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 30.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,420,327 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $282,655,000 after buying an additional 802,095 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 13,965.9% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 745,494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,740,000 after buying an additional 740,194 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,642,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $696,324,000 after buying an additional 241,134 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 23.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,060,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $108,815,000 after buying an additional 202,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 176.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,517,000 after buying an additional 133,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $98.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.52. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.77 and a 1 year high of $163.89.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MKSI shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.33.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

