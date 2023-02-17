Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,770 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Apple comprises 4.8% of Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 5,935.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229,929 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 14,693.8% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,024,330 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983,608 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $153.71 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $179.61. The company has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.92.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.15.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

