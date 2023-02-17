Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Position Increased by George Kaiser Family Foundation

George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. Morningstar comprises about 0.6% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. George Kaiser Family Foundation’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 1,109.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 24.0% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 49.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.89, for a total transaction of $1,647,463.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,439,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,058,664,560.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.32, for a total value of $1,330,128.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,433,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,062,683,270.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.89, for a total value of $1,647,463.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,439,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,058,664,560.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 93,203 shares of company stock valued at $21,525,837. 45.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $237.36 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.11 and a twelve month high of $293.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.28 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

