MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Stake Increased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $9,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 68.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 49.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 71.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the second quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $136.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of MSA Safety from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

MSA Safety Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $139.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.94 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.62 and its 200-day moving average is $129.50. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52-week low of $108.75 and a 52-week high of $146.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.47.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.18. MSA Safety had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $443.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is presently 109.52%.

Insider Activity at MSA Safety

In related news, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $563,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,946.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

