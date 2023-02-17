Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,108 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the third quarter valued at about $1,325,000. Atom Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 71.2% during the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 62,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 25,986 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 35.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 12.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 51.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 15,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGNX opened at $21.19 on Friday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $35.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.85. The firm has a market cap of $917.32 million, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RGNX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on REGENXBIO from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on REGENXBIO from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

