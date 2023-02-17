Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,625 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 1,463.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $100,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on VECO. StockNews.com cut Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut Veeco Instruments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Veeco Instruments to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

VECO opened at $21.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.27. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.71 and its 200-day moving average is $19.79.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

