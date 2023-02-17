Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,299 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter worth $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 466.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 64.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 27.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, Repertoire Partners LP boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. Repertoire Partners LP now owns 10,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCSG opened at $13.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 0.41. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $20.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.42.

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.74 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

HCSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

