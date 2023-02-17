Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 424 Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,711 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFBC. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Preferred Bank by 73.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 887.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the second quarter worth $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 59.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 181.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PFBC shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Preferred Bank Price Performance

NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $71.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.08. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $64.10 and a one year high of $80.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $76.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.13 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

Preferred Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

Featured Stories

