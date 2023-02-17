Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,125 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 18.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 80,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 12,436 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 13.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 520,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 60,090 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 124.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 15,406 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 13.2% in the third quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 29,274 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 49.5% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Service Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SVC opened at $10.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.32. Service Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $11.07.

Service Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -43.96%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Service Properties Trust from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

