Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 854 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 27.9% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 11.6% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,076,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,041,000 after purchasing an additional 111,440 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,087,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,047 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 26.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 36.6% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRLB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Proto Labs from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $37.50 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Proto Labs Price Performance

Proto Labs Profile

Shares of Proto Labs stock opened at $33.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.54 million, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.16. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.04 and a 1-year high of $58.50.

(Get Rating)

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.